Grand jury indicts 28 Tuesday

A Highland County grand jury returned indictments in the May session against 28 individuals Wednesday on charges that included receiving stolen property, felonious assault, forgery, tampering with evidence and endangering children.

Over half the indictments — 16 to be exact — were directly related to drug possession.

Timothy J. White, 46, Hillsboro, faces a five-count indictment that involved the alleged use of a stun gun on two juveniles.

The first two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies, allege that from Feb. 1 through April 9, 2021, White used a Runt 20-million volt stun gun on a pair of children, whom the indictment lists as being 10 and 11 years of age at the time.

Counts three and four were third-degree felony charges of endangering children with the indictment alleging that he “did recklessly administer corporal punishment or other physical disciplinary means” against the two children.

The last count in the indictment was tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Destiny L. Wilson, 39, Chillicothe, faces a six-count indictment, with one count alleging that between Dec. 1, 2020 through Jan. 1, 2021, she knowingly received stolen property.

She was also indicted on five counts of forgery, which is alleged to have occurred from Dec. 15-19, 2020.

Also indicted Tuesday were:

Joshua Knisley, 33, Leesburg, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, and having weapons while under disability, both third-degree felonies.

Tera Barker, 39, Wilmington, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Stanley Creech, 27, Winchester, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Kaleb Kelch, 43, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Lacy K. Helterbrand, 37, Hillsboro, for burglary, a second-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Joshua J. Hall, 35, Hillsboro, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

Joseph A. Schrimper, 43, Hillsboro, for assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony.

Michael Kingsolver, 20, Greenfield, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Ashton L. Morris, 27, Greenfield, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

Larry J. Smith II, 43, Hillsboro, for possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, both fifth-degree felonies.

Leah Johnson, 54, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony.

Geneva L. Dingus, 48, Bainbridge, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Travis R. Carter, 39, Hamersville, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Joseph J. Cramton, 43, New Vienna, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Dominic T. McCort, 28, Wilmington, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Tyler A. Grisham, 23, Peebles, for burglary, a second-degree felony; grand theft of a firearm, a third-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Hailey J. Parks, 20, Peebles, for burglary, a second-degree felony; grand theft of a firearm, a third-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Jordan K. McCracken, 34, Hillsboro, for felonious assault on a peace officer, a first-degree felony; assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.

Lacey L. Hensley, 26, Sardinia, for complicity to assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony; and obstructing justice, a third-degree felony.

Amber Blankenship, 31, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

Jesse D. Bushatz, 25, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, both fifth-degree felonies.

Aaron M. Taylor, 40, Winchester, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Matthew T. Murphy, 37, Bainbridge, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Online court records showed that a capias warrant for his arrest was issued on April 8 related to his four-count indictment on drug possession charges.

Ashleigh P. Myers, 33, Wilmington, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Online court records showed that a capias warrant for her arrest was issued on April 7 related to her four-count indictment on drug possession charges.

Ricky Shinkle, 59, Hillsboro, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Online court records showed that a capias warrant for his arrest was issued on April 22 in connection with a one-count indictment for aggravated possession of methamphetamine.

Seth Wilks, 32, Lynchburg, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Online court records showed that a capias warrant for his arrest was issued on April 2 in connection with a two-count indictment on drug possession charges.

