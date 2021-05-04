County passes 25 percent starting vaccines

Highland County has passed 25 percent of the population that has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard on Tuesday. The county is was at 25.07 percent.

The gap in vaccination numbers for Ohio and Highland County has also continued to rise in both the “vaccine started” and “vaccine completed” categories.

The state average for “vaccine started” is 40.53 percent, which is significantly more than the Highland County average of 25.07 percent of the county’s population.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 33.30 percent, whereas the Highland County average is 21.65 percent.

Full statistics for Highland County and Ohio can be seen below.

According to the dashboard , the 25.07 percent of the population in Highland County has started its vaccinations equals 10,820 people. The ODH considers started as “when an individual has received at least one valid dose of COVID-19 vaccine.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 198 people, or 1.78 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 541 people, or 10.96 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 733 people, or 15.20 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,089 people, or 20.67 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 1,935 people, or 33.41 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,434 people, or 47.06 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,443 people, or 55.74 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,301 people, or 60.97 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 931 people, or 61.98 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,215 people, or 62.53 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 21.65 percent of the population in Highland County has completed its vaccinations, equaling 9,345 people. The ODH considers completed when “an individual has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses and is considered fully immunized.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 84 people, or 0.75 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 382 people, or 7.74 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 581 people, or 12.05 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 892 people, or 16.93 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 1,649 people, or 28.48 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,281 people, or 42.04 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,269 people, or 49.02 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,182 people, or 55.39 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 880 people, or 58.59 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,145 people, or 58.39 percent, have completed their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 40.53 percent of the state’s population has started its vaccinations, equaling 4,737,700 people.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Ohio:

* 0-19 — 158,958 people, or 5.51 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 477,618 people, or 30.75 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 561,090 people, or 37.99 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 622,289 people, or 44.86 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 828,852 people, or 53.75 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 519,871 people, or 65.27 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 498,312 people, or 74.73 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 417,203 people, or 79.87 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 275,429 people, or 77.02 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 377,778 people, or 75.63 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 33.30 percent of the population in Ohio has completed its vaccinations, equaling 3,892,823 people.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Ohio:

* 0-19 — 88,752 people, or 3.07 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 334,315 people, or 21.53 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 411,884 people, or 27.88 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 488,221 people, or 35.20 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 683,556 people, or 44.33 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 448,694 people, or 56.34 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 449,803 people, or 67.45 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 382,776 people, or 73.27 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 253,881 people, or 71.00 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 350,940 people, or 70.26 percent, have completed their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, since the pandemic began Highland County has had 3,527 total COVID-19 cases, 191 hospitalizations, 61 deaths and 3,388 presumed recovered from the virus.

