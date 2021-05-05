GREENFIELD P.D REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

May 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Whyette Copas, 23, of Greenfield, was issued a citation for no operator’s license

Jordan McCracken, 34, of Hillsboro, was arrested for felonious assault on a peace officer and vandalism.

Glen Hafer II, 30, of Greenfield, was arrested for drug paraphernalia and a violation of court orders.

INCIDENT

At 2:41 p.m. a resident in the 300 block of Lafayette Street reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.