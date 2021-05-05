Posted on by

Coffee & Commerce at Scott House


Wednesday morning’s Highland County Chamber of Commerce Coffee & Commerce event was attended by nearly 50 community business representatives, as well as city and county leaders. A roundtable discussion highlighted business successes and challenges, which allowed the various representatives the opportunity to share both strategic planning and offer business solutions. The next Coffee & Commerce event will be held from 8-9 a.m. Wednesday, May 12 at the village of Greenfield offices at 300 Jefferson St. Shown moderating Wednesday’s discussion is chamber director Jamie Wheeler.

Wednesday morning’s Highland County Chamber of Commerce Coffee & Commerce event was attended by nearly 50 community business representatives, as well as city and county leaders. A roundtable discussion highlighted business successes and challenges, which allowed the various representatives the opportunity to share both strategic planning and offer business solutions. The next Coffee & Commerce event will be held from 8-9 a.m. Wednesday, May 12 at the village of Greenfield offices at 300 Jefferson St. Shown moderating Wednesday’s discussion is chamber director Jamie Wheeler.


Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Wednesday morning’s Highland County Chamber of Commerce Coffee & Commerce event was attended by nearly 50 community business representatives, as well as city and county leaders. A roundtable discussion highlighted business successes and challenges, which allowed the various representatives the opportunity to share both strategic planning and offer business solutions. The next Coffee & Commerce event will be held from 8-9 a.m. Wednesday, May 12 at the village of Greenfield offices at 300 Jefferson St. Shown moderating Wednesday’s discussion is chamber director Jamie Wheeler.

Wednesday morning’s Highland County Chamber of Commerce Coffee & Commerce event was attended by nearly 50 community business representatives, as well as city and county leaders. A roundtable discussion highlighted business successes and challenges, which allowed the various representatives the opportunity to share both strategic planning and offer business solutions. The next Coffee & Commerce event will be held from 8-9 a.m. Wednesday, May 12 at the village of Greenfield offices at 300 Jefferson St. Shown moderating Wednesday’s discussion is chamber director Jamie Wheeler.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_Jamie-Wheeler.jpgWednesday morning’s Highland County Chamber of Commerce Coffee & Commerce event was attended by nearly 50 community business representatives, as well as city and county leaders. A roundtable discussion highlighted business successes and challenges, which allowed the various representatives the opportunity to share both strategic planning and offer business solutions. The next Coffee & Commerce event will be held from 8-9 a.m. Wednesday, May 12 at the village of Greenfield offices at 300 Jefferson St. Shown moderating Wednesday’s discussion is chamber director Jamie Wheeler. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette