Coffee & Commerce at Scott House

Wednesday morning’s Highland County Chamber of Commerce Coffee & Commerce event was attended by nearly 50 community business representatives, as well as city and county leaders. A roundtable discussion highlighted business successes and challenges, which allowed the various representatives the opportunity to share both strategic planning and offer business solutions. The next Coffee & Commerce event will be held from 8-9 a.m. Wednesday, May 12 at the village of Greenfield offices at 300 Jefferson St. Shown moderating Wednesday’s discussion is chamber director Jamie Wheeler.