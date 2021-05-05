Six named Cassner Foundation scholars

Six Highland County high school seniors — Ashley Ernst, Alex Greene, Brianna Jones, Kerigan Pollard, Morgan Sheridan and Emma Stegbauer — have been selected to receive 2021 Cassner Foundation Scholarships.

The scholarships were established by Mr. and Mrs. Alvin B. Cassner. Six $3,500 a year scholarships are awarded annually to Highland County High School seniors. Scholarships are renewable for a four-year period upon evidence that a 2.0 grade point average is maintained.

Scholarships are awarded on the basis of academic achievement, personal qualifications and stated goals and objectives. The final applicants are interviewed by a three-person screening committee before the committee awards the scholarships.

Students can receive information about the scholarships from their school counselor.

Ashley Ernst, the daughter of Bobbie Jo Ernst and the late Roger Ernst of Lynchburg, graduated from Lynchburg-Clay High School. She plans to attend Florida State University and major in political science.

Alex Greene, the daughter of Brad and Lori Greene of Seamon, graduated from Whiteoak High School. She plans to attend Shawnee State University and major in dental hygiene.

Brianna Jones, the daughter of Greg and Sandy Jones of Hillsboro, graduated from Hillsboro High School. She plans to attend Ohio State University and major in zoology.

Kerigan Pollard, the daughter of Tobby and Niki Pollard of Washington Court House, graduated from McClain High School. She plans to attend Mount St. Joseph University and major in art education.

Morgan Sheridan, the daughter of Dale and LeeAnn Sheridan of Sabina, graduated from Fairfield Local High School. She plans to attend Ohio University and major in accounting.

Emma Stegbauer, the daughter of Eric and Molly Stegbauer of Greenfield, graduated from McClain High School. She plans to attend Wright State University and major in nursing.

Submitted by Charlotte Branscome, credit manager, Rotary Forms Press, Inc.

Ernst https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_Ernst-Ashley.jpg Ernst Greene https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_Alex-Greene.jpg Greene Jones https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_Jones-Brianna.jpg Jones Pollard https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_Pollard-Kerigan.jpg Pollard Sheridan https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_Morgan-Sheridan.jpg Sheridan Stegbauer https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_Stegbauer-Emma.jpg Stegbauer