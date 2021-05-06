GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

May 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Krystin Leeth, 24, of Piketon, was arrested for driving without a valid license and on a warrant from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Barnes, 21, of Greenfield, was arrested for soliciting.

Timothy Miller, 43, of Bainbridge, was arrested for domestic violence and on a warrant from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Collett, 37, of Bainbridge, was arrested on a warrant from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.