Highland County Covid case count rises slightly

The COVID-19 case count for Highland County has climbed slightly from 92.68 per 100,000 in population to 94.99 cases over the past two weeks, according to figures released Thursday.

According to the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) Public Health Advisory System, Highland County has had 41 COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks.

The county is listed at an “Orange” Level 2 Emergency. Level 2 means “increased exposure and spread” and people should exercise a “high degree of caution.”

In terms of vaccinations, according to the ODH COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard updated Thursday, 25.25 percent of the population in Highland County has started its vaccinations, equaling 10,900 residents. The ODH considers started as “when an individual has received at least one valid dose of COVID-19 vaccine.”

Statewide, the average is 40.95 percent.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 203 people, or 1.82 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 550 people, or 11.14 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 742 people, or 15.39 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,099 people, or 20.86 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 1,955 people, or 33.76 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,442 people, or 47.33 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,448 people, or 55.93 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,306 people, or 61.20 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 939 people, or 62.52 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,216 people, or 62.58 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 22.01 percent of the population in Highland County has completed its vaccinations, equaling 9,500 people. The ODH considers completed when “an individual has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses and is considered fully immunized.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 94 people, or 0.84 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 404 people, or 8.18 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 597 people, or 12.38 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 921 people, or 17.48 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 1,682 people, or 29.05 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,300 people, or 42.66 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,281 people, or 49.48 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,186 people, or 55.58 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 883 people, or 58.79 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,152 people, or 59.29 percent, have completed their vaccines.

This graphic shows the case count for all 88 counties in Ohio on a four-color scale: yellow, orange, red and purple — from the lowest emergency level the highest. Highland County is outlined in black in the graphic. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_covidupdateMAY6.jpg This graphic shows the case count for all 88 counties in Ohio on a four-color scale: yellow, orange, red and purple — from the lowest emergency level the highest. Highland County is outlined in black in the graphic. Ohio Department of Health graphic

