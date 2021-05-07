Ratcliff named new JFS director

Jeremy Ratcliff, former director of the Highland County Probation Department, has been given the nod to lead the Highland County Job & Family Services office as its new director.

The announcement was made by the Highland County commissioners, who met in special executive session Friday morning as commissioner David Daniels put forth the motion, which was seconded by vice president Terry Britton, to hire Ratcliff, current director of court treatment at the Talbert House in Cincinnati.

According to information supplied by the commissioners office, Ratcliff is a Wilmington College and Western Governors University graduate, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in social and political studies/criminal justice from Wilmington College before going on to achieve a Master of Science Management and Leadership degree from WGU’s College of Business in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ratcliff had been involved with Talbert House’s fiscal and program oversight at the agency’s four residential treatment facilities since 2018.

Prior to that, he spent 17 years — 16 as director — of the Highland County Probation Department, serving as lead contact for Hillsboro Municipal Court, Highland County Court in Greenfield, Highland County Court of Common Pleas and the Highland County Board of Commissioners.

Tanya Sturgill, the probation department’s current director of programming and clinical services, had high praise for Ratcliff, describing him as both a great friend and a mentor.

“Jeremy is the epitome of what a good director should be,” she told The Times-Gazette. “I’ve learned more from him than anyone I’ve ever worked with and I’ve always considered him a mentor and a role model. The county is lucky to have him back, and I know he will do great things for the agency.”

Ratcliff will begin his new duties as HCJFS director on Monday, June 14.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Ratcliff https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_Ratcliff-pic.jpg Ratcliff

Was past director of Highland County Probation Department