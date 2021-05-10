HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

May 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Caleb Stroup, 20, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

Tyrone Mention, 57, of Cincinnati, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Jedediah Sibley, 38, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

May 7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Chase Holsinger, 27, of Leesburg, was arrested for failure to appear.

Joseph Cramton, 33, of Lynchburg, was arrested for possession of drugs.

Dominic McCort, 27, of Wilmington, was arrested for two counts of possession of drugs.

May 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Octavio Rosales, 40, of Texas, was cited for OVI.

Cody Butler, 38, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

INCIDENT

The police department received a report of vandalism to a business in the 400 block of East Main Street.

May 9

INCIDENT

The police department received a report of a theft of a vehicle from a business in the 400 block of East Main Street. This vehicle was used in the vandalism on May 8. The incident is currently under investigation.