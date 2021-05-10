HPD: Vehicle rammed front door of business

Someone who allegedly rammed the front door of a Hillsboro business with a vehicle over the weekend and then removed a lottery machine lost the lottery machine before they exited the businesses’ parking lot.

The Hillsboro Police Department said that at 6:02 a.m. Saturday it responded to the East Main Mini Mart at 489 E. Main St. in reference to a commercial alarm at the business.

When officers arrived on the scene they reported the front entry door and surrounding structure had been knocked down.

The police department said no one affiliated with the business was there when the incident took place and the owner was contacted.

After reviewing the businesses’ security footage, it was found that a vehicle backed into the front entry several times. After making entry into the business, a subject removed a lottery machine. As the subject was leaving the business the lottery machine fell off the vehicle and was left in the parking lot, the police department said.

The police department’s investigation into the incident is ongoing.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_Hillsboro-police-logo-2.jpg

