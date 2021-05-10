Local airman hits century mark

A crowd of more than 50 well-wishers gathered in the hangar at the Highland County Airport on Saturday for a surprise birthday celebration for Darrel Larkin on his 100th birthday. The centenarian is both a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and a retired Ohio Air National Guard TSgt., with more than 7,700 hours flying two-dozen military aircraft. His longtime friend, Major General Ray Moorman (OANG/retired), thanked local Suburban Propane manager and fellow pilot Darrell Wilson for setting up the celebration, and welcomed members of the 178th Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard and the Order of Daedalians, who were present to pay tribute to Larkin’s accomplishments. When asked afterwards why he left the service as an officer and re-enlisted as an enlisted airman, he said, “I liked it too much to give it up!” Shown are Larkin (seated) and Moorman during Saturday’s ceremony.

