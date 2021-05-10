New South Central Power facility opens Tuesday

South Central Power Company’s new Hillsboro Service Center is open for business Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Tuesday, May 11. The multi-million dollar facility is located at 12385 U.S. Route 50, east of Hillsboro near the S.R. 753 intersection just west of Rainsboro. SCP Communications Manager Mark Owen told The Times-Gazette that the new facility replaces South Central’s service center located on Danville Pike in Hillsboro, which was constructed in the 1950s. South Central’s phone number remains 1-800-282-5064, and the company can be found online at www.southcentralpower.com.

