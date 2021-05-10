Vaccine gap is closing

The gap in Highland County between those that have started receiving their vaccines and those that have completed their vaccinations has begun to close, according to statistics from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard. That means that people that have started getting their vaccines are statistically getting their second vaccine as well.

According to the dashboard, 25.92 percent of the county’s population has started its vaccinations and 22.78 of the county has completed it, leaving a little over 3 percent that has started but has not completed them yet.

The gap in vaccination numbers for Ohio and Highland County has also continued to rise in both the “vaccine started” and “vaccine completed” categories.

The state average for “vaccine started” is 41.60 percent, which is significantly more than the Highland County average of 25.92 percent.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 35.83 percent, whereas the Highland County average is 22.78 percent.

The full statistics for Highland County and Ohio can be seen below.

According to the dashboard on Monday, the 25.92 percent of the population in Highland County that has started its vaccinations equal 11,187 residents. The ODH considers started as “when an individual has received at least one valid dose of COVID-19 vaccine.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 221 people, or 1.99 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 595 people, or 12.05 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 782 people, or 16.22 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,156 people, or 21.94 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,010 people, or 34.71 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,460 people, or 47.92 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,465 people, or 56.59 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,323 people, or 62.00 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 953 people, or 63.45 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,222 people, or 62.89 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, the 22.78 percent of the county’s population has completed its vaccinations, equaling 9,831 residents. The ODH considers completed when “an individual has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses and is considered fully immunized.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 121 people, or 1.09 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 452 people, or 9.16 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 641 people, or 13.30 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 978 people, or 18.56 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 1,746 people, or 30.15 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,324 people, or 43.45 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,304 people, or 50.37 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,212 people, or 56.79 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 892 people, or 59.39 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,161 people, or 58.75 percent, have completed their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 41.60 percent of the Ohio population has started its vaccinations, equaling 4,863,177 people.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Ohio:

* 0-19 — 170,666 people, or 5.91 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 502,781 people, or 32.37 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 584,553 people, or 39.57 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 641,865 people, or 46.27 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 850,215 people, or 55.13 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 529,109 people, or 66.43 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 504,562 people, or 75.66 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 421,311 people, or 80.65 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 277,838 people, or 77.70 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 380,277 people, or 76.13 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 35.83 percent of the population in Ohio has completed its vaccinations, equaling 4,188,222 people.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Ohio:

* 0-19 — 117,291 people, or 4.06 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 394,673 people, or 25.41 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 472,593 people, or 31.99 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 535,515 people, or 38.60 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 730,243 people, or 47.35 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 469,343 people, or 58.93 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 462,629 people, or 69.37 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 391,279 people, or 74.90 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 258,599 people, or 72.32 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 356,057 people, or 71.28 percent, have completed their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, since the pandemic began Highland County has had 3,551 total COVID-19 cases, 194 hospitalizations, 62 deaths and 3,408 presumed recovered from the virus.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1.jpg