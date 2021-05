The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

May 10

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joey Smith Jr., 21, of Lynchburg, was arrested for theft.

Tanner Garen, 20, of New Vienna, was arrested for OVI, failure to reinstate and failure to yield to traffic control devices.

INCIDENT

At 10:22 p.m. a resident in the 200 block of Jefferson Street reported a theft. The incident resulted in an arrest.