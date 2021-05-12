Wanted: Craft items for Salt

Are you a maker? Show us what you’re up to!

We’re interested in learning about what our Ohio neighbors are making in their free time for a feature in Salt magazine, distributed via The Times-Gazette.

There’s so much creativity happening outside of the 8 to 5, we’re lookng for a way for folks to help with the household budget or just express themselves in a way their jobs don’t ask of them.

Send a photo of a finished item, the cost, social media info and your contact info to info@wnewsj.com.

Readers can share handmade items for the feature called Buckeye Love in an upcoming Salt magazine. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_Buckeye-Love-promo-CMYK.jpg Readers can share handmade items for the feature called Buckeye Love in an upcoming Salt magazine. File photo