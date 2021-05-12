Posted on by

Wanted: Craft items for Salt


The Times-Gazette

Readers can share handmade items for the feature called Buckeye Love in an upcoming Salt magazine.

Readers can share handmade items for the feature called Buckeye Love in an upcoming Salt magazine.


File photo

Are you a maker? Show us what you’re up to!

We’re interested in learning about what our Ohio neighbors are making in their free time for a feature in Salt magazine, distributed via The Times-Gazette.

There’s so much creativity happening outside of the 8 to 5, we’re lookng for a way for folks to help with the household budget or just express themselves in a way their jobs don’t ask of them.

Send a photo of a finished item, the cost, social media info and your contact info to info@wnewsj.com.

Readers can share handmade items for the feature called Buckeye Love in an upcoming Salt magazine.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_Buckeye-Love-promo-CMYK.jpgReaders can share handmade items for the feature called Buckeye Love in an upcoming Salt magazine. File photo

The Times-Gazette