Boys Scouts holding recruitment event

The local Boy Scouts of America are hosting a countywide recruitment for Highland County from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, May 16 at Liberty Park.

If your son or daughter is 5 years old, but not yet 18, they can join one of the local organizations. Cub packs are for those in grades K-5 and troops are for middle schoolers and older.

“Highland County packs and troops would love to have your child join their families,” a news release said.

“We encourage all families to join their child in all scouting activities. Such activities are camping, fishing, hiking, community service, flag ceremonies, rappelling, Pinewood Derby races, personal fitness, leaders and more,” the news release added.

Those interested can sign-up at the recruitment event. Packs and troops from different areas of Highland County will be on hand to answer any questions. Leaders and scouts have put together some hands-on activities for those attending the event to enjoy. The activities include crafts, a rain gutter regatta, water bottle rockets and Pinewood Derby.

