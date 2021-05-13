Mall to hold first spring carnival

Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville will offer its first annual spring carnival and a vaccination day to shoppers starting this weekend.

Destination Outlets, which this past January took ownership of the outlet mall at I-71/U.S. 35 (formerly known as Tanger), is continuing its transformation into a destination with shopping, food, fun and entertainment for the whole family.

The traveling Chiketti Family Amusement Park will be at Destination Outlets on May 15-16 and May 20-23 with rides and food.

“Our goal is to transform Destination Outlets into an exciting destination for the surrounding local counties and for shoppers from near and far,” said Jeff Weissman, a management team partner. “Shop, eat, play is our tagline and we’ve been working hard and making great progress in all three. We are thrilled that Chiketti Family Amusement is coming to Destination Outlets. The spring carnival will be a great family event and is just the start of what promises to be a fun-filled spring and summer at Destination Outlets.”

The spring carnival at Destination Outlets will run on the following schedule: Saturday, May 15 from 12-8 p.m.; Sunday, May 16 from 12-6 p.m.; Thursday, May 20 from 3-8 p.m.; Friday, May 21 from 3-8 p.m.; Saturday, May 22 from 12-8 p.m.; and Sunday, May 23 from 12-6 p.m.

Visit www.chickettifamilyamusements.com/ to order tickets in advance. According to the website, unlimited ride wristbands (presale) are on sale through Wednesday, May 19 for $20 each. Armband sessions during the events will be 12-6 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16: 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 20 and Friday, May 21; 12-8 p.m. on Saturday, May 22; and 12-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 23.

Due to a limited number of rides for children under 36 inches tall, wristbands are not recommended for children under 36” in height, according to the website. No refunds will be given under any circumstance including, but not limited to, weather.”

Upon purchase of the wristband online, a voucher must be printed and brought to the carnival midway for redemption.

The day prior to the start of the carnival (Friday, May 14), Destination Outlets will host a vaccine day to show support for those who have already gotten vaccinated and to encourage vaccinations for unvaccinated shoppers.

In partnership with Fayette County Public Health, shoppers are encouraged to flash their vaccine cards on Friday, May 14 to get discounts and rewards from participating stores throughout the outlet mall. Unvaccinated shoppers 18 and older can visit the vaccination clinic in Suite 8580 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a free Moderna vaccination, giveaways, and vaccine cards.

Shoppers can visit Suite 8580 (across from Michael Kors) on Friday, May 14 all day to get a list of participating retailers and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to get a vaccine. Appointments for the vaccine are preferred (visit www.faycohd.org) but walk-ins will be accepted.

Email info@destinationoutlets.com for more information.

Destination Outlets will hold vaccine day prior to carnival