Countywide fair tagging is June 5

Highland County Jr. Fair market hogs, market lambs, market boer goats, market dairy goats and feeder calf exhibitors will be able to come and pick up tags on Saturday, June 5 at the Highland County Fairgrounds.

As of now Tuesday, May 18 tags will be picked up in the Jr. Fair Board Office, lambs will be done in the Lamb Barn, goats between the Show Arena and Wharton Building and feeder calves by the entrance into the tractor pull area/new bathrooms.

If it rains watch the Jr Fair Board Facebook page as to where tags will be picked up. Pictures and paperwork will need to be returned by one of the following ways:

* There is a mail drop at the Jr. Fair Board office where you can leave your paperwork.

* Mail it to Highland County Junior Fair Board, attn: Jana Holbrook, P.O. Box 564, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

* Email to highlandcojrfair@yahoo.com (make to specify the subject, the market species, and if you have more than one market species do an email for each species. Families can be put together in one email).

All paperwork and pictures will be due/postmarked by June 15, 2021. Market lambs exhibitor wanting to participate in the production class will be allowed to bring their lambs to the fairgrounds to be weighed and tagged from 8-10 a.m. on June 5.

Family tagging may be done on any of the market species listed above. Any questions about family tagging may be directed to Jana Holbrook, Highland County Jr. Fair coordinator, or the rules are in the fair book. Tags cost $2 each. Have correct change.

Remember, this will be the only time that market hogs, market lambs, market boer goats, market dairy goats and feeder calf exhibitors will be able to pick up tags for the 2021 Highland County Fair. Feeder calf exhibitors should remember they will need to have preconditioning shots done between July 1 and Aug. 1 and paperwork turned back into Holbrook by Aug. 15.

If you have any questions, contact Holbrook at 937-402-6219.

Submitted by Jana Holbrook, Highland County Jr. Fair coordinator.