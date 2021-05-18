Greenfield moving forward with lobby expansion

A renovation of the new gym lobby and locker room area that has been planned for more than a year is moving forward after the Greenfield Board of Education approved a contract at Monday’s meeting.

The renovation has been talked about for more than a decade, superintendent Quincey Gray said back in late 2019 when the proposed project made its way in front of the school board. Initially, it was hoped that the project could begin last spring, but the pandemic intervened.

Now, the school district is moving forward and the board of education unanimously approved a resolution to award a contract for the project. Gray said what comes next is a meeting with the construction manager to discuss the project timeline. At some point, Gray said there will be a groundbreaking ceremony.

The expansion will extend the east side of the new gym facade out into the courtyard, allowing more room on the first floor to add ticketing and a concession area and more space on the second floor for additional locker room space in both the girls and boys areas. The project also includes renovating outdated restrooms in the first-floor lobby.

The second-floor locker room expansion has been the main motivation for the whole renovation, Gray said previously. The additional locker room space would provide more appropriate changing areas for not only home and visiting athletes, but also for student members of the drama department for plays and musicals.

In other business, a brief presentation from Greenfield Elementary Principal Bob Schumm and assistant principal Lindsay McNeal informed board members about how well the foundational year of visible learning has gone.

The whole goal of the district’s Visible Learning Plan, Schumm said, is to develop a visible learning culture, and this first year has been about laying the foundation. Upon that will be built additional principles like teaching students how to give feedback and self-assess.

The five-year forecast, required by the state to be generated each May and October, was accepted as part of the meeting’s consent agenda. It is a projection over a five-year period based on a number of factors including revenues, financing sources and expenditures.

District treasurer Joe Smith projected year-end balances as follows: 2021 – $6.96 million, 2022 – $6.90 million, 2023 – $5.30 million, 2024 – $2.44 million, and 2025 – $1.77 million.

The five-year forecast is a snapshot of what is currently known, and projections are based on many different variables including the state budget. As those variables become known, the projections will be modified accordingly.

In other matters, Gray expressed her appreciation for a “very positive time” with students moving on in their education and seniors about to begin their lives’ next chapter.

Wednesday will be the village’s senior parade, something started last year when traditional, in-person celebrations couldn’t be held. “It’s a great way and a fun way for the community to show support to the graduating class and celebrate with seniors,” Gray said.

Graduation is Friday, May 21 and Gray said right now the weather forecast looks good and the district is hopeful that the ceremony can be held outdoors. The ceremony will be live-streamed on the district’s Facebook page. Also check the McClain Facebook page and the district’s website.

Last month board members determined the awarding of scholarships among the seniors. Smith reported that about $400,000 is being distributed to this year’s graduating class, with more than three-quarters of that coming from the community.

Employment recommendations approved by the board included Paige Bihl, intervention specialist; Sarah Ahrendt, high school English teacher; Emily Parker, clerical; Mary Beth Goolsby, Rainsboro technology aide; and Kyle Barr, eSports adviser.

The next regular session of the Greenfield Exempted Village School District Board of Education is scheduled for June 28 at 7 p.m. at the central office boardroom.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village Schools.

Greenfield Elementary Principal Bob Schumm and assistant principal Lindsay McNeal (right) speak to superintendent Quincey Gray (left) and the Greenfield Board of Education at Monday’s meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_5-17-21-GEVS.jpg Greenfield Elementary Principal Bob Schumm and assistant principal Lindsay McNeal (right) speak to superintendent Quincey Gray (left) and the Greenfield Board of Education at Monday’s meeting. Photo by Angela Shepherd

McClain High School graduation is Friday