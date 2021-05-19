Greenfield observing Memorial Day

This year’s Memorial Day commemoration in Greenfield will once again not quite look like past years, but there will be an event to honor those who have given their lives in the preservation of freedom.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin said that this year’s recognition will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31 downtown. After recognition is performed downtown, those observing are welcome to go on to the Greenfield Cemetery where the commemoration will continue. Wilkin said he hopes there are a few singers to volunteer to sing at the cemetery and a speech to recognize “the heroes who gave up their life for the call of freedom.”

Call the village offices at 937-981-3500 if you are interested in volunteering for the Memorial Day commemoration.

While plans for the event may yet not be firm, residents are encouraged to come out on Memorial Day and honor those who have fallen in the protection of freedom.

In his report to council, Wilkin acknowledged with sadness the passing on Saturday of Conrad Curren. Curren was not just a local attorney, but a former Greenfield mayor, law director for the village, and a county judge. He also served his community in many other ways. Wilkin noted Curren’s photograph, the first one in the third row, among the bank of framed photos of Greenfield’s past mayors that hang in council chambers.

“We are very thankful for his years of service to our community,” Wilkin said.

In other meeting business, May’s employee of the month is Tate Wagner, who has been with the village for many years. Wagner has worked his way through the ranks, first with the street department and then the wastewater treatment plant. Wilkin said Wagner’s values are appreciated and Wagner is always willing to provide assistance and leadership.

The citizen of the month award recipient is Ed Bolender for his “tremendous mentorship” of the McClain Lady Tiger softball program, Wilkin said. And not only for his mentorship to the students, but also for his efforts to maintain the softball field and his help preparing the football field for game days.

Bolender was present to receive the award at Tuesday’s council meeting along with his wife, Julie Bolender, who is soon to begin as the county’s economic development director.

Quarterly contests are once again being recognized, Wilkin said. The next one will recognize the best looking home for spring. The deadline to receive nominations is May 28 with the winner being recognized at the first council meeting in June. Nominations can be emailed to sparker@greenfieldohio.net or dropped in the suggestion box in the first floor lobby of the City Building. The next contest will be for the most patriotic home for July 4, Wilkin said.

The suggestion box is for suggestions, complaints, nominations for employee of the month, citizen of the month, home and garden awards, and other award suggestions. It can be done anonymously. Suggestions may also be given by calling the village offices or by email.

In other news, council members voted to adopt legislation regarding a social media policy for the village and a code of conduct. Each resolution was read for its third time before being voted on. It will be 30 days before they go into effect.

Another resolution that was approved permits Wilkin to file an application with the Highland County Board of Commissioners for this year’s recycling and litter management grant program. It would be used for a tire rodeo.

The portion of North Fifth Street where infrastructure work was recently completed received a fresh layer of pavement Tuesday, and the village administration and council members remarked how good the area looks.

Wilkin said when he was out on the site earlier he was greeted by a resident who was thankful for the work that was done to fix the failing infrastructure and take care of the flooding issues that have plagued the area for some time. He also thanked Rachael Crabtree with the street department for her help guiding the project.

On the related matter, Wilkin said the lift station across from the library on West Jefferson Street was recently replaced. He said it is one of those things residents don’t tend to think about until it fails, and the old one had failed for years. The old one was also diesel. The new lift station is bigger and runs on natural gas.

Appreciation and gratitude were extended by city officials to Grow Greater Greenfield for a successful wine walk event last weekend which also included chalk drawing and an art show.

While the offices on the City Building’s third floor remain closed to the public at this time, the plan is to open back up on June 1. To reach the office by phone, call 937-981-3500.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

Greenfield Village Council members (l-r) Kyle Barr, Eric Borsini, Phil Clyburn, Amie Ernst and Brenda Losey are shown during Tuesday’s meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_Council-pic-1.jpg Greenfield Village Council members (l-r) Kyle Barr, Eric Borsini, Phil Clyburn, Amie Ernst and Brenda Losey are shown during Tuesday’s meeting. Photo by Angela Shepherd Ed Bolender was recognized as May’s Greenfield Citizen of the Month. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_Council-pic-2.jpg Ed Bolender was recognized as May’s Greenfield Citizen of the Month. Photo by Angela Shepherd

Wagner, Bolender receive monthly honors