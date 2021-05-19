Air compressor brings firemen to Computer Forms

An air compressor that locked up, created a lot of smoke, and set off a sprinkler system brought four fire departments to Highland County Computer Forms on the west side of Hillsboro early Wednesday morning.

Paint Creek EMS/Fire District Lt. Branden Jackman said the district received a call reporting smoke in the building at 1025 W. Main St. (U.S. Route 50) at 6:15 a.m.

Jackman said that upon arrival firefighters found smoke pushing from the roof of the structure. He said at that point firefighters were not exactly sure what the situation was, but were aware the building’s sprinkler system had been activated, so they upgraded the alarm to an active structure fire.

As it turned out, Jackman said, an air compressor had locked up and caught on fire.

Fire damage was limited to the compressor room, Jackman said, but there was smoke and water damage throughout the building.

There were no injuries reported.

Paint Creek received mutual aid from fire departments in Leesburg, Lynchburg and Mowrystown.

Jackman said Paint Creek cleared the scene before 8:30 a.m.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_Paint-Creek-fire-logo.jpg

Small fire set off sprinkler system