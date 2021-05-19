Eagles Riders car show will benefit disabled veterans

The Hillsboro Eagles Riders will be hosting a car show on Saturday, with all the proceeds going to the Disabled American Veterans. The show will be at the Star Cinemas in Hillsboro.

Rick Ewing, a road guard for the Hillsboro Eagle Riders, said registration for the show begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday and ends at 3 p.m. He also said it costs $10 to register each vehicle.

He said there would be 10 car awards, five truck awards, five motorcycle awards and five rat rod awards. Following registration of the cars, he said the judging of the cars was the next step.

Ewing said “there’s no real set mandate” to the judging, but that every time he’s done a show, he picks random people from the crowd and asks them if they want to judge. He says in the case that he might be judging cars; he won’t judge his own cars. He said he gives away $250 cash at the end of the show to the “registered cars.”

“I’m excited because Disabled American Veterans have no funding to go with everything and we try to keep it local so we do the Disabled American Veterans of Highland County,” Ewing said. “Even though I don’t live in Highland County, the Eagle Riders ride out of Highland County, so that’s why we do Highland County.”

He said the event raises a “considerable” amount each year, but that last year was slow because of the pandemic. However, he said that last year the event still had 114 cars show up.

“Car show(s) always depends on the weather and they’re calling for pretty good weather,” he said. “But there’s a car show in Hillsboro and there’s one in Wilmington the same day. Just the luck of the draw.”

He said social distancing will be observed at the show, but that people mostly sit behind the cars anyway which are wider than six feet.

Ewing said that there are other events going on at the car show including a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and a pin-up contest. For the door prizes, he said a couple of them include a “big cooler,” a bicycle and pictures. He said the pin-up contest is at 3 p.m. and there will be four awards, two for two different age groups, one for those ages 16 and older and the other for those ages 15 and younger.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

