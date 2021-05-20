GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

May 18

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Malia Crabtree, 27, of Greenfield, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear.

May 19

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Regina Givens, 44, of New Lexington, was arrested on three counts of passing bad checks.

Maxwell Brown, 20, of Hillsboro, was arrested for driving under suspension, one-way street violation, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

INCIDENT

At 8:51 a.m. a resident in the 900 block of Fifth Street reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.