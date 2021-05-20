County cases still dropping

The COVID-19 case count for Highland County has dropped significantly from 88.04 cases per 100,000 in population on Tuesday to 69.51 cases per 100,000 over the past weeks, according to a Thursday update from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Public Health Advisory System.

According to the ODH, Highland County had 69.51 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 on a 14-day average, and over the last two weeks the county has had 30 cases.

The county is in an “Orange” Level 2 Emergency. Level 2 means “increased exposure and spread” and people should exercise a “high degree of caution.”

In COVID-19 vaccination news, the gap in vaccination numbers for Ohio and Highland County has also continued to rise in both the “vaccine started” and “vaccine completed” categories.

The state average for “vaccine started” is 43.45 percent, which is significantly more than the Highland County average of 26.85 percent of the county’s population.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 38.13 percent, whereas the Highland County average is 23.91 percent.

The gap between “vaccine started” is now 16.60 percent and the gap between “vaccine completed” is now 14.22 percent.

Full statistics for Highland County and Ohio can be seen below:

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 258 people, or 2.32 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 643 people, or 13.03 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 845 people, or 17.53 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,227 people, or 23.29 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,086 people, or 36.02 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,489 people, or 48.87 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,490 people, or 57.55 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,346 people, or 63.07 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 966 people, or 64.31 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,240 people, or 63.82 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 23.91 percent of the population in Highland County has completed its vaccinations, equaling 10,321 residents.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 143 people, or 1.28 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 499 people, or 10.11 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 706 people, or 14.64 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,063 people, or 20.17 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 1,850 people, or 31.95 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,380 people, or 45.29 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,340 people, or 51.76 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,257 people, or 58.90 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 901 people, or 59.99 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,182 people, or 60.83 percent, have completed their vaccines.

According to the dashboard on Tuesday, 43.45 percent of the Ohio population has started its vaccinations, equaling 5,079,175 residents.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Ohio:

* 0-19 — 231,853 people, or 8.03 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 537,370 people, or 34.60 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 615,419 people, or 41.66 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 669,160 people, or 48.24 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 878,079 people, or 56.94 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 541,825 people, or 68.03 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 510,910 people, or 76.92 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 427,227 people, or 81.78 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 281,336 people, or 78.68 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 383,935 people, or 76.87 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 38.13 percent of the population in Ohio has completed its vaccinations, equaling 4,456,827 residents.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Ohio:

* 0-19 — 140,914 people, or 4.88 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 443,104 people, or 28.53 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 521,679 people, or 35.32 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 578,947 people, or 41.74 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 777,162 people, or 50.40 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 491,700 people, or 61.74 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 476,674 people, or 71.47 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 400,789 people, or 76.72 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 264,043 people, or 73.84 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 361,855 people, or 72.44 percent, have completed their vaccines.

This graphic shows the COVID-19 case count for all 88 counties in Ohio on a four-color scale: yellow, orange, red and purple — from the lowest emergency level to the highest. Highland County is outlined in black in the graphic.