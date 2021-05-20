Rocky Fork Truck Stop sold

The Rocky Fork Truck Stop has been sold, according to comments at the latest land bank meeting Thursday morning and Highland County Community Action Housing Director Mark Current.

Current said the former business on U.S. Route 50 is “supposedly” getting resurrected, but that he isn’t sure what the plans for it are. He said he has talked to the buyers and that they said there would be something at the location.

Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin was also at the meeting alongside Julie Bolender, incoming Highland County economic development director, to discuss a possible partnership between the land bank and the village of Greenfield.

Wilkin said he sees the land bank as “just that pass-through type of mentality where we literally have the deed or the title and we’re coming to the land bank to help us erase the past taxes and then it goes back and we handle it from there.”

Current said Greg Van Zant, a Hillsboro attorney, told him concerning this partnership that “There is no way to pass on that without first consulting with the county prosecuting attorney.” Van Zant also reportedly told Current that the conversation should include the county auditor’s office as well.

In other news, land bank board member Karen Bridges said she is still working through the expedited foreclosure process. She said she has had to design the legal aspects at the start from scratch because no smaller counties around the area have completed expedited foreclosures like the land bank wants to, and that she’s currently in the final draft.

In terms of housing updates, Current said that:

* The property on 11540 Dundee Dr. in Hillsboro had its purchaser’s application submitted by a neighbor. Current said the land bank will be closing on the property.

* He said the neighbor is interested in purchasing the two parcels on Cinderella Drive at a side lot price. Current said he sent the neighbor a purchaser’s application and that when the neighbor returns it, he will check for back taxes and if there are not any, the land bank will set up a closing.

* Current said a neighbor is interested in purchasing the two Fannie Mae parcels at 750 Carford Place in Greenfield at a side lot price. He said he sent the neighbor a purchaser’s application and when the neighbor returns it, he will check for back taxes and set up a closing if there are not any back taxes.

* He said concerning the property on 6855 Dutch St. in Hillsboro that a neighbor is interested in the property and that the property had a clear title search. He also said it might need to be a side lot because there is a ditch between two lots. He said that the road ends at the edge of the property and that he doesn’t know where they would put a house or what the purchaser would do with the lot.

“It’s a gully full of trees and brush and stuff,” Current said.

In terms of foreclosures:

* Current said the property at 6652 Golden Dubloon Lane in the Rocky Fork Lake area is back on the foreclosure list because someone had purchased the property and planned to make payments, but then backed out.

The next land bank meeting will be held on Thursday, July 17 at 9 a.m.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

Pictured (l-r) are Julie Bolender, incoming Highland County economic development director; Karen Bridges, land bank board member; and Todd Wilkin, city manager for the village of Greenfield. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_Julie-Bolender-Karen-Bridges-Todd-Wilkin-.jpg Pictured (l-r) are Julie Bolender, incoming Highland County economic development director; Karen Bridges, land bank board member; and Todd Wilkin, city manager for the village of Greenfield. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Land bank eyeing options on several other properties