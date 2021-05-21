Temperance, a brush with a train and $4 for gas

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1890, the Highland News reported that commencement exercises were conducted at the New Lexington High School (current location of Highland, Ohio), and “four more of our young people have launched their barks out upon the stream of life.”

In news from Sugartree Ridge, Dr. Boggess and his family were visiting relatives in Mt. Orab, John Wallingford and his wife welcomed a baby girl on the May 11, and Miss Louie Thompson, described as an “estimable young lady and greatly loved by all who knew her,” died on May 13 at the age of 18.

A news story/advertisement for Chamberlain’s Cough Remedy stated that Civil War veteran Capt. Alex Pope reported an epidemic of whooping cough in Steward, Tennessee and that the cough elixir completely brought it under control. It was 50 cents a bottle at the local drug store.

The reporter of news from Pricetown wrote that M.J. Pulliam was very sick and that his son, Wesley, was also on the sick list, James Armentrout and Amanda Taylor of Dodsonville were united in marriage May 10, and J.W. White had called a meeting of all of the Sons of the Veterans to drill for Decoration Day.

The Lynchburg Base Ball Club was scheduled to play at the gas-well grounds in Hillsboro. Reece would be on the mound and Day would be on the receiving end.

Mr. C.N. Pulse was appointed deputy organizer of the Farmer’s Alliance of Highland County, with appointments to organize lodges at Belfast, Marshall, Shakelton, Buford and New Market scheduled through the end of the month.

H.W. Wolfe & Company wanted 100 full-grown, live rabbits, and was willing to pay 25 cents for each.

At the bottom of page two appeared “that ain’t the way I heerd it,” as one feller said to the other feller, “Say, did you hear about the discovery they made about Mark Twain?” “No,” the other feller said. “All of his books were written by a man named Clemens!”

This week in 1931, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that one of the last remaining Temperance women crusaders died at her daughter’s home on West South Street in Hillsboro. Mrs. Sarah Doggett was 91 years old, and was a part of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union movement that was formed in Hillsboro by Eliza “Mother” Thompson in December 1873.

A total of 59 members of the Hillsboro High School class of 1931 received diplomas at commencement exercises. The ceremony was conducted at Bell’s Theatre for the 35 girls and 24 boys who graduated.

Showing Tuesday and Wednesday night at Bell’s Theatre was “Scandal Sheet,” starring George Bancroft, Clive Brook and Kay Francis. After the HHS graduation, playing Saturday and Sunday was “Fighting Caravans,” plus Chapter 5 of the serial “Spell of the Circus.”

Down the street at Hillsboro’s Forum Theatre it was Charles Bickford and Evelyn Knapp in “River’s End,” then for Saturday only, Buck Jones starred in the Western thriller “Shadow Ranch.”

Gifts for graduates, plus a hundred other giveable gifts, were advertised at Kern’s Department Store on South High Street in Hillsboro.

At the Ironclad Store, new straw hats for the summer were $1.50 to $5, and Bradley and Jantzen swim suits were priced from $1 up to $5.75.

In news from Highland, Mrs. Robert Dunlap of near Careytown visited her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Taylor on Friday, several friends of Albert Boldman gave a surprise birthday for him Sunday, and Miss Lou Ella Fleming of Detroit spent several days with Miss Maude Wright.

This week in 1967, the News-Herald reported that someone stole a signal light and broke another at a construction area near Rocky Fork Lake.

At the Colony Theatre, Rock Hudson and George Peppard starred in the World War II action adventure “Tobruk.”

A Leesburg man won 100,000 S&H Green Stamps from the Hillsboro Kroger store.

Five juveniles were sentenced on traffic charges.

“Huge” was the description of 11 x 14 portraits that could be printed at G.C. Murphy’s for only 99 cents each.

A 76-year-old Leesburg woman was seriously injured when she was “brushed” by a freight train at a crossing in the village.

It was a rainy weekend as official weather observer Tom Knott reported rainfall tallied 1.96 inches.

A Peebles man entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Police were investigating a theft at a saw mill three miles west of Sinking Spring. Thieves took two five-gallon cans, a one-gallon funnel and screen, three box-end wrenches, one 14-inch red pipe wrench, one two-gallon can of oil, and one quart of Gulf Pride motor oil.

This week in 2008, The Times-Gazette reported gas prices were nearing $4 a gallon, with area stations raising their prices to $3.95.

Hillsboro City Council increased the billing amounts for squad runs and mileage fees, which Hillsboro Mayor Dick Zink said would allow the city to construct a new fire station without raising additional tax revenue.

Officials were discussing the possibility of rehabbing the former Hillsboro High School for a senior living complex.

It was six months in jail for a former Sabina clerk after being convicted of two felony counts of theft in office.

In sports, the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs scored eight runs in the first four innings of the Div. III Southeast District Sectional championship game, winning 8-5 against the Piketon Redstreaks.

An alleged purse snatcher dragged a 72-year-old Lynchburg woman down half the parking lot of the Hillsboro Dollar General store. Police reported that the stolen purse hadn’t been recovered and the perpetrator was still at large.

