‘Passion for veterans’

Dariyan DeWeese isn’t the typical teenage girl who is all wrapped up in endless Instagram and TikTok posts, make-up and selfies with her friends.

By her own admission, she has a heart for America’s veterans, and on Sunday, June 13, the 14-year-old eighth-grader with local connections will be hosting a golf tournament at Foxfire Golf Course in her hometown of Baldwinsville, New York, to raise money to benefit K-9 Caring Angels and Therapy Dogs.

Baldwinsville is a short jaunt up I-690, about 13 miles northeast of Syracuse.

DeWeese is working toward earning her Silver Award in Girl Scouts, which she said she’s been involved with since kindergarten.

“The Silver Award is the second-highest award you can get in Girl Scouts,” she said, “and I decided I wanted to do a golf tournament fundraiser for it, with all the awareness and fundraising going to K-9 Caring Angels. They help therapy dogs get to a deserving veteran.”

According to the Girl Scouts, the Silver Award is just one step beneath the Gold Award, which is the Girl Scout equivalent to the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts.

DeWeese said the organization is a non-profit with the mission to provide specially trained dogs to help with mental health and overall wellness of veterans, specializing in psychiatric service doges for military veterans on their journey in healing.

“I really like dogs, but I also have a passion for our veterans, since my grandfather is a veteran,” she said.

Dariyan is the granddaughter of Jack and Carolyn DeWeese, who live in Washington Court House, and Roger and Kate Barber of Sabina. She’s the daughter of Beth DeWeese, a 1980 graduate of East Clinton High School, and her father graduated from Miami Trace High School. An uncle and aunt, Bart and Sherry Barber, are Hillsboro residents.

There are four different sponsorship levels in her Paws for Soldiers and Sailors golf tournament, ranging from dinner sponsorships, through gift bag, beverage and snack cart, and hole sponsorships.

Those interested in supporting Dariyan’s golf tournament can call 937-243-0056 or email bldadeweese@aol.com.

Checks can be mailed to Paws for Soldiers and Sailors at 8809 Wandering Way, Baldwinsville, New York 13027.

Golf tourney to benefit K-9 Caring Angels