Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

NEW — S.R. 73 Culvert Replacement – S.R. 73 will be closed for three days just north of the intersection with S.R. 785 starting May 24 at 7 a.m. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 785 and S.R. 247. The estimated completion date May 26 by 3:30 p.m.

NEW — S.R. 138 Culvert Replacement – S.R. 138 will be closed for one day just south of Titus Road starting at 8 a.m. on May 19. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 753 and U.S. 50. The estimated completion date is May 19 by 5:30 p.m.

NEW — S.R. 28 Culvert Replacement – S.R. 28 will be closed between Ringer Lane and Monroe Road, immediately west of East Monroe starting May 31. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 138 and S.R. 771. The estimated completion date is summer 2021.

CONTINUING — S.R. 28/S.R. 138/S.R. 753 Resurfacing – This project is resurfacing portions of three routes in Highland County and started on April 19: S.R. 28 between Leesburg and Greenfield; S.R. 138 between Seventh Street and Jefferson Street in the village of Greenfield; and S.R. 753 between Snake Road and McKell Avenue. The affected routes will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during construction. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. The estimated completion date is summer 2021.

CONTINUING — U.S. Route 62 Resurfacing – U.S. 62 will has been reduced to one lane between the village of Hillsboro and Warlamount Road daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting March 29. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. The estimated completion date is summer 2021.

For more information contact District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.