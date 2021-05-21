Library has ‘Tails and Tales’

As the month of May inches closer and closer to June, Hillsboro librarians are busily and eagerly preparing for this year’s Summer Reading program.

“We are so excited about this year’s program,” said circulation manager Sarah Davidson. “Covid really threw a wrench into our summer plans last year, but this year we are thrilled that we’ll be able to have a normal program roster.”

The library will be observing all state-recommended health and safety guidelines; however, librarians have become well-practiced at making unusual situations work.

According to Davidson, “2020 certainly kept us on our toes, but we’re taking all that we’ve learned to make the upcoming Summer Reading a fun, but also safe, program for everyone.”

This year’s theme is “Tails and Tales.”

“We couldn’t have picked a better theme if we tried,” Davidson said, explaining that themes are actually picked years in advance. “Everyone loves animals, and it works out perfectly that something that is so much fun follows a year that was so stressful.”

Davidson described some of the events that are slated for this year’s schedule program. “We’re super excited about having live animals here at the library — foxes, birds of prey and reptiles. Plus, we’re going to have all sorts of other fun crafts and activities, such as bingo and a golf night.”

“Our goal is to make these activities as much ‘all ages’ as possible,” Davidson continued. “We want whole families to be able to come and have a good time. For example, during our golf night, we’ll have a mini golf course downstairs for the kids and, upstairs, teens and adults can participate in a hole-in-one competition. Everyone who gets a hole-in-one will be entered in a drawing for a Frog and Club gift certificate.”

Davidson further described the various prizes available to readers. “There will be weekly prizes for kids, teens and adults. We’ll have all sorts of fun items to choose from — the more you read, the better chance you have of winning.”

In addition to weekly programs, the library will also host three special events: Library Comic Con, Local Author Night, and an End of Summer Reading Carnival.

“We’re going to have lots of opportunities for fun all summer long,” Davidson said. “Libraries are all about the communities they serve, and we can’t wait to share all that we’ve planned with our wonderful patrons.”

Upcoming programs at the Hillsboro library include:

· Make Your Own Birdhouse — Thursday, June 3 at 5:30 p.m.

· Beaks and Talons with Raptor, Inc. — Thursday June, 10 at 5:30 p.m.

· Magical Safari with Mark Wood — Wednesday, June 16 at 5:30 p.m.

· Reptiles with the Greater Cincinnati Herpetological Society — Thursday, June 24 at 5:30 p.m.

· Library Comic Con – Saturday, June 26, 10 AM — 4 p.m.

· Foxes in Folklore with Ironwood Wolves — Thursday, July 8 at 5:30 p.m.

· Local Author Night — Wednesday, July 14 at 5:30 p.m.

· Jungle Bingo — Thursday, July 15 at 5:30 p.m.

· Make a Pet Toy — Thursday, July 22 at 5:30 p.m.

· Golf Night — Thursday, July 29 at 5:30 p.m.

· End of Summer Reading Carnival — Saturday, July 31, 10 AM – 3 p.m.

For more information about these programs or other events at the Hillsboro library, visit www.highlandco.org, or search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook.

Summer Reading starts June 1