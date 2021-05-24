Eyes, hearts for pets

Two girls with an eye for art and a heart for homeless pets turned their creative talents into a fundraising effort for the Highland County Humane Society Animal Shelter.

Hillsboro Junior Women’s Club member Allyce Horne told The Times-Gazette the idea started in the minds of her and club vice president Erica Morgan’s daughters three months ago.

“The girls wanted to draw pictures and raise money for a cause, so they decided on the animal shelter,” Horne said. “And since then, they’ve raised almost $400 selling their pictures for a dollar each.”

Morgan was quick to point out that the artwork was original, hand-drawn, hand-colored and signed by her daughter Adelyn and Horne’s daughter Kennedy, both 8 years old.

“People throughout the community bought them,” she said. “People who work at banks, out at the hospital, friends and family, I mean everybody helped them as they did this on their own time.”

She said that her husband, Scott, is a teacher and assisted the girls’ fundraising efforts by helping to hold a silent auction for the artwork at Clinton-Massie High School.

Amanda Bledsoe, marketing director for the club, said that every month the organization does a service project that donates the proceeds to a local non-profit, and their project for the month of May was for the animal shelter.

“We were out there on Saturday walking dogs and helping out in any way we could,” she said, “and as a part of that, a couple of the women’s daughters were coloring pictures and sold them to raise money for the animal shelter.”

She said that plans were firming up for the club’s annual Shake It Up Golf Tournament, now slated for Saturday, July 17 at the Hillsboro Elks golf course in Hillsboro.

“We’re working on raffles right now, so if anyone wants to buy a raffle ticket, they can contact any member of the Hillsboro Junior Women’s Club,” Bledsoe said. “They can text me at 937-430-8935 and I can put them in touch with one of our members.”

She said that some of the donated items that will be raffled off include a set of golf clubs and a fire pit donated by Chuck Wait Tire, gift cards from Holtfield Station, Maple Crest and Ponderosa donated by the Holt Family, a $50 gift card from Rural King, plus other valuable items.

Proceeds from the golf tournament benefit the Hillsboro Junior Women’s Club scholarship fund and its other community-based initiatives.

Horne said that three lucky recipients had been chosen and their names will be released in the next few weeks.

Hole sponsorships for the golf tournament are $100, Bledsoe said, with the deadline being on or before June 20 for requests. She said checks could be mailed to Hillsboro Jr. Women’s Club, P.O. Box 594, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

Shown at the Humane Society Animal Shelter are Hazel, a dog that newly-adopted, Kennedy Horne (left) and Adelyn Morgan, who sold their original drawings to benefit the Humane Society.

