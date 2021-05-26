Man whose body found identified

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office continues the investigation after a body was found Tuesday morning outside of the main entrance to the Clinton County Courthouse.

At approximately 6:47 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a 911 call in reference to a male subject who appeared to be deceased lying on the front steps of the Clinton County Courthouse, according to Col. Brian Prickett of the sheriff’s office.

Units from the sheriff’s office and the Wilmington Police Department responded to the scene along with Wilmington EMS units.

Shelton Carpenter, 28, of Wilmington was located on the west side of the courthouse near the front entrance. He was pronounced dead by the Clinton County Coroner’s Office.

No foul play is suspected.

If anyone has additional information relating to this case, contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 937-382-1611.

Motorists including county employees arrived downtown Tuesday morning and found sheriff’s vehicles blocking off South South Street between Main Street and Sugartree Street.

A small tent had been erected on the courthouse landing, fronted by a line of hanging sheets, blocking the public’s view of the body and of investigators.

This was the scene Tuesday morning at the Clinton County Courthouse in Wilmington. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_court-jonathan-1.jpeg This was the scene Tuesday morning at the Clinton County Courthouse in Wilmington.