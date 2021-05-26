Wilmington boy, 14, admits to murder

WILMINGTON — Fourteen-year-old Wilmington resident Yevin Medley entered an admission to a single count of felony murder Wednesday in Clinton County Juvenile Court, according to a news release from prosecuting attorney Andrew McCoy.

“Medley’s admission arose from an incident on Darbyshire Avenue in the city of Wilmington on April 24, 2021 when a firearm in his possession discharged, striking and killing Caleb King, 20,” the release stated. “After the shooting, Medley fled the scene, later surrendering himself to the Wilmington Place Department on April 26.”

Authorities as well as AIM Media Midwest have previously named the subject due to the seriousness of the crime as well as the fact that authorities searched for him for two days after he fled the incident.

The prosecutor’s statement continues, “The court ordered that Medley receive the maximum penalties permitted under Ohio law for juvenile offenders. He is ordered to the custody of the Ohio Department of Youth Services (DYS); he was designated a serious youthful offender, and the court imposed a suspended adult sentence of 15 years to life which may be imposed upon motion of DYS.”

He will be incarcerated by the Ohio DYS until at least age 21.

“Mandatory bindover for juvenile offenders to adult court for the most serious offenses does not apply until attaining the age of 16 years. Medley had no prior contact with the juvenile criminal system” the release stated.

The charge of felony murder arises when an individual causes the death of an individual as the proximate result of another felony offense of violence, in this case felonious assault with a firearm, McCoy explained.

“Based upon the investigation, the firearm was discharged during an altercation that began as rough horseplay between Medley and King during which Medley brandished and chambered a round in the gun. There is no indication that Medley acted on a plan or with the specific purpose or intent to take King’s life,” the release said.

“By all accounts, this is the type of terrible tragedy that occurs when young kids come into possession of firearms,” McCoy said. “A life was lost and a second was forever altered. The state finds that justice was served in Medley’s admission and imposition of the maximum penalties provided for in juvenile court, including the possible imposition of a life sentence depending upon Medley’s conduct while in the custody of DYS.

“The Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office would offer its condolences to the family of King, particularly his mother who has shown great courage and fortitude.”

Medley was represented by attorney Anthony VanNoy of Dayton.

