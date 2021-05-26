Reopening as community pool

The Hillsboro Swim Organization, Inc. (HSO) celebrated its reopening as a community pool during a ribbon-cutting Wednesday with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, family, friends and members of the community.

Located at 635 W. Main St. in Hillsboro, the organization offers aquatic recreation and education for Hillsboro and surrounding areas.

“The Hillsboro pool has been creating lifelong memories for the past 64 years, but in order to continue as a viable community attraction, the pool transitioned to a 501c3 nonprofit corporation and the board of directors is excited about all the great things they have planned for their first season as a community pool,” Highland County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jamie Wheeler said in a news release. “They have season and day pass admittance options available and hope to add parties, special events, swim and yoga classes as the season evolves.”

Opening day for the community is set for Saturday, May 29. The hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Concessions will be open daily offering food and beverages. Patrons are permitted to bring food, non-alcoholic drinks and coolers to the pool. The pool will be a neighborhood stop for the Hillsboro City Schools Tomahawk Food Truck throughout on weekdays and food deliveries from local businesses are also permitted, the news release said.

In March, the swim organization announced it had implemented a three-phase plan to upgrade the pool house and surrounding pool property, according to HSO President Mel McKenzie.

Phase I of the upgrades, which has been completed, included new entry and exit points for patrons, cosmetic upgrades throughout the pool house, bathroom door installation, and a substantial upgrade to the concession stand to optimize flow. Additionally, aesthetic elements have and will continue to be added to promote community involvement, McKenzie said.

Phases II and III will focus primarily on the exterior of the pool house including shade sails for the kiddie pool area, fence repair, landscaping, fresh paint and more.

“The Hillsboro swimming pool has been a staple in the community since 1957,” McKenzie said in March. “It takes people like you and your support to continue the success of a place that so many have enjoyed over the years, a place where families can gather, friendships be made, and kids enjoy. We hope you continue to support the HSO’s mission: To provide aquatic education, recreation, and charitable opportunities as a community pool for Hillsboro and the surrounding communities.”

Visit www.hillsboroswim.com or check the Hillsboro Swim Organization Facebook and Instagram accounts for special events and updates.

