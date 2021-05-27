Newsome fair queen state runner-up

Hillsboro resident Sara Newsome represented the Highland County Jr. Fair and District 4 at the Ohio Fair’s Queens Contest on May 22 where she was awarded first runner-up. “Be present in the moment and remember that while you’re competing for an amazing opportunity, you’re also meeting so many new people and learning about other fairs,” Newsome said. “At the end of the day you’re going to walk away as queens, and your county is proud of everything you’ve accomplished.” Pictured (l-r) are Newsome, 2021 Ohio Fair Queen Mozie VonRaaij and second runner-up Natalie Snyder.

