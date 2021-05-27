Cluff is new assistant dog warden

Highland County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeff Duncan (left) is shown swearing in James Cluff Jr. as one of the county’s new dog wardens in a brief ceremony held Thursday morning in the commissioners’ office. Cluff assumed his new duties immediately after affirming he would uphold the laws of the United States, the state of Ohio and Highland County. Commission vice-chair Terry Britton is shown looking on during the proceedings.

