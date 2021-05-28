Class of ’37, TNT car deals and Parrot Heads

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1937, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported two young men were being held for striking and killing two other men with their car.

Veterans of the Spanish-American War met in Hillsboro on a Wednesday night.

A second Wilmington man was reported to have mysteriously disappeared, this one the brother of a Samantha man who was well-known in Highland County.

Marshal Ira Bean issued an edict prohibiting the private use of fireworks in Hillsboro: “We do not want a repetition of the Fourth of July we had last year, when fireworks were used in utter disregard for the safety of others, thrown into baby carriages, automobiles and under the feet of pedestrians.”

Raisins were a nickel a pound at A&P Food Stores, milk was a quarter for a one-gallon carton, and macaroni was 19 cents for a one-pound box.

Eighty-one people were present for services at the Marshall Church of Christ. There were 112 present at the Buford Church of Christ.

The New Bell’s Theatre was showing the crime thriller “Marked Woman,” starring Bette Davis and Humphrey Bogart.

A Sinking Spring man broke his leg when it became entangled in a chain between his tractor and the tongue of a wagon he was pulling out of a cornfield.

This week in 1947, the front page of the Hillsboro News-Herald showed 4-year old Ronald Willett wearing a leg brace and holding a toy ball. Willett, a polio victim, was entered in a nationwide poster contest sponsored by the National Foundation of Infantile Paralysis.

An assistant prosecuting attorney from Hamilton County was appointed to assist in a local murder case.

Schaefer’s Super Markets advertised apple juice for 13 cents, Jumbo peanut butter for 49 cents, sauerkraut was 10 cents a can, half peaches were 24 cents and spring spinach was 17 cents a bunch.

Due to a shortage of sugar, extra sugar rations for some canning of fruits, fruit juices and preserves were going to be available soon in neighborhood stores.

The Colony Theatre advertised showings of “The Beginning or the End,” a drama about the creation of the atomic bomb.

This week in 1964, the News-Herald reported the Highland County Coonhunters were hosting a large reunion event expected to attract 1,000 dogs and 7,000 people.

Construction was beginning on a large sewer project along Belfast Pike.

“The common-sense car” was the new Studebaker for 1964, compact in the front and rear and lots of leg room in the passenger compartment. You could t a test drive at Baker Auto Sales, 945 W. Main St. in Hillsboro.

Meanwhile, there were “TNT Deals” at Jack Matson Chevrolet-Pontiac-Oldsmobile, with an invitation to “trade ‘n travel” in a new Chevelle, Chevy II, Corvair or Corvette for ’64.

It was a “sword and sandals” weekend at the Colony Theatre, with British bodybuilder Reg Park in the title role of “Hercules in the Haunted World,” plus “Castle of Blood” starring Barbara Steele. For Memorial Day weekend, it was Lucky Buck Night at the Roselawn Drive-In, with muscle man Mark Forest in “Goliath and the Sins of Babylon.”

The brother of a local man was “victim of an accident which could have resulted in grim tragedy” when he was caught in a broken elevator at the Cincinnati Gymnasium.

A Mowrystown soldier, home on leave from Fort Sill, Oklahoma, may have considered giving back his marksmanship medal after accidentally shooting himself in the hand while trying to kill a fox.

William Trutner, a journalism and English instructor at McClain High School, was going to return to a desk in the city room at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

A garbage truck caught fire in Hillsboro when it was exposed to hot ashes from a nearby fire.

This week in 2002, The Times-Gazette reported that a clock in downtown Greenfield displayed four new faces, and all four clocks were finally accurate.

“The Parrot Heads” Relay for Life team confessed to being the perpetrators of recent “flamingo-ings” throughout the county. It was a part of a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

The Hillsboro Emblem Club was pictured donating $500 to the Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department.

At Star Cinemas, showing on the five big screens were “Insomnia,” “Sum of All Fears,” “Spider-Man,” “Undercover Brother” and “Star Wars.”

AEP had some sober words in an ad: “Will you know if you’ve come in contact with a power line? Let’s just say, it can hit you like a bolt of lightning!”

Preparations for the ’02 edition of the Festival of the Bells were underway, and Paulette Donley said that 850 new glass bells etched with the likeness of St. Mary Catholic Church had arrived.

Eight graduating Highland County seniors would be getting $1,000 each in scholarship money from the Ernie Blankenship Scholarship Fund. Four were from Hillsboro, with one student each from Fairfield, Whiteoak, Greenfield and Lynchburg-Clay.

In the “Off the Cuff” section, Deanna Moberly’s plans for the summer were to get married and honeymoon in Mexico, Tammie Garey was moving into a new home, and Marilyn Butler’s summer plans included sending a daughter off to college, which she said “should take about two months.”

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_Looking-back-logo-2.jpg

A look back at news and advertising items through the years