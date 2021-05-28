Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

NEW — S.R. 41 Culvert Replacement – S.R. 41 will be closed for three days just south of the intersection with S.R. 753 starting June 2 at 7 a.m. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 753, S.R. 506 and S.R. 124. The estimated completion date is June 4 by 3:30 p.m.

NEW — S.R. 134 Resurfacing – S.R. 134 will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting June 7. Work will take place between Murtland Road and U.S. Route 50, and between U.S. 50 and the Clinton County line. Work will begin in the village of Lynchburg. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. The estimated completion date is fall 2021.

NEW — S.R. 134 Resurfacing – S.R. 134 will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Greenbrush Road and Murtland Road starting June 1. From June 1 through June 4, there will be intermittent restrictions for bridge sealing. These closures may not occur every day. Starting June 7, resurfacing work will begin and closures will occur daily Monday through Friday. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. The estimated completion date is fall 2021.

NEW — S.R. 28 Culvert Replacement – S.R. 28 will be closed between Ringer Lane and Monroe Road, immediately west of East Monroe, on June 1. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 138 and S.R. 771. The estimated completion date is summer 2021.

ONGOING — S.R. 28/S.R. 138/S.R. 753 Resurfacing – This project has been resurfacing portions of three routes in Highland County since April 19: S.R. 28 between Leesburg and Greenfield; S.R. 138 between Seventh Street and Jefferson Street in the village of Greenfield; and S.R. 753 between Snake Road and McKell Avenue. The affected routes will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during construction. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. The estimated completion date is summer 2021.

ONGOING — U.S. Route 62 Resurfacing – U.S. 62 will has been reducred to one lane between the village of Hillsboro and Warlamount Road daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. sice March 29. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. The estimated completion date is summer 2021.

For more information contact the District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.