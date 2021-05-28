Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Barb Sandlin of Barb’s Farmhouse Catering. This week she is sharing her chicken salad.

I have had lots and lots of requests for chicken salad. I love chicken salad, but I must say every time I make it I do something different, and it never tastes the same. Close, but there is always something different. I was so glad to sample Barb’s chicken salad. I must say it was delicious!

Barb catered our Hillsboro Woman’s Club this month and she graciously shared her potato salad, chicken salad and pasta salad recipes. As much as I am a cook, I have never made pasta salad. The pasta salad will be in next week’s column. Hers was so good.

Our quest speaker happened to be a friend. Plus at one time she wrote a column for The Times-Gazette. Pat Lawrence shared Victorian recipes and I must say it was a hard day’s work to prepare a meal back then when there were no electric cook stoves or microwaves. It took all day to prepare one meal.

It was so interesting as she told us of the dishes they prepared, and it was nothing like how we cook now. I am so thankful for the modern technology we have today.

Thank you, Pat, for bringing your interesting silver pieces — some I had never seen before.

I made Barb’s chicken salad over the weekend now for pasta salad. Oh, plus I am making a new dessert tonight and of course, I will share it with you. So look for it in the next few weeks In the kitchen with Sharon.

This is Memorial Day weekend. Be safe and remember this is about honoring our veterans who gave their lives in the line of duty.

Homemade

chicken salad

Ingredients

2 cups cooked chicken shredded

1/3 cup diced celery

1 minced hard-boiled egg

1/4 tsp salt

1/8 tsp pepper

1/3 cup sweet pickle relish

1 cup mayo

For extra flavor add grapes.

Directions

Mix together and serve on your favorite bread or crackers.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.