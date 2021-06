The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

May 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tiffany Hardy, 42, of Greenfield was arrested for assault.

May 29

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Chelsea Bates, 30, of Washington C.H., was arrested for possession of drug faraphernalia and on a failure to appear warrant from the Chillicothe Police Department.

May 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Billy Everhart Jr., 19, of Washington C.H., was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with court orders.