Second Chance Pet of the Week

Duke, a male terrier mix, he that is brown/chocolate, young, medium size and neutered and up-to-date on shots, is the Second Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week. Duke is a gorgeous dog with his dark brown, sleek coat. Duke enjoys being with people. He craves all the attention he can get. He loves to sit almost on your lap if you are in the kennel with him and sit down for a while to love on him. Duke has been waiting a long time to get neutered and now adopted. Duke is about 8 months old. To meet any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Facebook page.

