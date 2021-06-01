Summer Tomahawk Food Truck kick-off held Friday

Nearly 200 adults and children were at Friday’s Summer Kick-Off Celebration at Hillsboro Elementary School for the 2021 season of the Hillsboro City Schools Child Nutrition Program. The Hillsboro Liberty Lions Club presented a check for $100 to assist with the additional Tomahawk Food Truck stops planned for the summer. Shown accepting the donation is HCS Food Service Director Jessica Walker (left) and Liberty Lions Club representative Chris Mahan.

Due to generous donations from the local community, food and fun were enjoyed in abundance during Friday’s kick-off of the Hillsboro City Schools Child Nutrition Program.

It was “family fun for everyone” at Friday’s Child Nutrition Program kick-off, with the Hillsboro Elementary School gymnasium packed with inflatables, games and information booths from local businesses. Pictured getting her face painted is little Cooper Ludlow, the daughter of Ben and Shianne Ludlow of Hillsboro. Her parents said that their “Little Mermaid” will be starting kindergarten in the fall.