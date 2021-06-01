Veterans Day observed in Leesburg

Lessburg Mayor Shawn Priest expressed her apprecation for the help she received in putting together a Memorial Day observance Monday in “The Friendly Village.”
The Fairfield High School Band played Monday at a Memorial Day observance in Leesburg under the direction of Terry DeLuciana during his last performance before retiring.
Lessburg Mayor Shawn Priest expressed her apprecation for the help she received in putting together a Memorial Day observance Monday in “The Friendly Village.”
The Fairfield High School Band played Monday at a Memorial Day observance in Leesburg under the direction of Terry DeLuciana during his last performance before retiring.