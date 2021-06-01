Three indicted on child sex counts by grand jury

Of the 15 people indicted by a Highland County grand jury Tuesday, three face child sex abuse charges and seven others face multiple counts of drug possession, trafficking and smuggling.

A case against accused child rapist Garrison M. Salyer, 25, Hillsboro, was bound over to a grand jury after he waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Hillsboro Municipal Court on April 27.

Salyer was indicted on twin charges of first-degree rape Tuesday in connection with an April 22 municipal court affidavit that accused him of the rape of a minor under the age of 10. He reportedly admitted to a counsellor that he sexually abused his then 1-year-old son on multiple occasions in 2019, with the indictment specifying that the incidents occurred between Jan. 1 and June 1, 2019.

Jeremy M. Estes, 39, West Chester, was indicted on one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. The indictment against him alleges that from Feb. 15 through March 1, 2020, Eastes had sexual contact with a 12-year old child.

Also facing child sex charges is Timothy J. White, 46, Hillsboro, who was indicted on two first-degree counts of rape. White’s indictment alleges that for a one-month period, from June 1 through July 1, 2018, he engaged in sexual conduct with a child less than 10 years of age.

Two men were indicted for attempting to smuggle drugs into both the Greenfield jail and the Highland County Justice Center, respectively.

Silas H. Pulliam, 25, Bainbridge, was indicted for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified government facility — the Greenfield Jail — a third-degree felony, on Oct. 3, 2020, and for aggravated possession of drugs, which the indictment specified as hydrocodone, a fifth-degree felony.

Junior L. Morrison, 33, Greenfield, was indicted for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of specified governmental facility — the Highland County Justice Center — a third-degree felony, on Dec. 28, 2020, and for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Also indicted Tuesday were:

Jordan E. Burns, 27, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Jacob L. Leonard, 22, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

James E. Welch Jr., 50, Wilmington, for possession of heroin and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, both fifth-degree felonies.

Jordan K. McCracken, 34, Hillsboro, for one count each of aggravated trafficking in and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, both third-degree felonies; and one count each of aggravated trafficking in and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, both second-degree felonies.

Joshua A. Obert, 24, Hillsboro, for two counts each of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, and two counts each of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, all second-degree felonies.

Edward D. Farris, 19, Ironton, for one count of retaliation, a third-degree felony.

Melissa F. Lambert, 35, Hillsboro, for one count of burglary, a second-degree felony.

John W. Hartman, 52, Greenfield, for theft by deception, a fourth-degree felony; and theft by deception from a person in a protected class, a third-degree felony.

Clayton T. Collins, 24, Hillsboro, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

Dru McGary, 33, Hillsboro, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

Salyer https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/06/web1_Garrison-Salyer-mug.jpg Salyer McCracken https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/06/web1_Jordan-McCracken-mug.jpg McCracken

Total of 15 indicted Tuesday in Highland County