HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

May 28

ACCIDENT

At 1:56 p.m. the police department responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of North High Street and Northview Drive. Cheynenne Sheperd, of Lynchburg, and Michelle Farkas, of Seaman, were both stopped at the intersection. Sheperd stated that her foot slipped off the brake and her vehicle struck the rear of a 2016 Buick belonging to Farkas. Moderate damage was reported to the vehicles. No one was injured.

May 29

INCIDENT

A man came to police department to report that his packages were being stolen at the 900 block of North West Street. The investigation is ongoing.

May 30

ARREST/CITATION

Cory Rapp, 35, of Hillsboro, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

June 1

INCIDENT

The police department responded to a business in the 200 block of Hobart Drive in reference to a theft. It was found that someone had cut a catalytic convertor off of a work van sometime over the weekend. The incident is under investigation.