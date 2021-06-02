Ohio removes multiple Covid health orders

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed an order rescinding multiple COVID-19-related health orders. The order went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

The following health orders have been rescinded:

* The director’s order to limit access to Ohio’s jails and detention facilities.

* The director’s order to release protected health information to Ohio’s first responders.

* The director’s order requiring the use of facial coverings in child education settings.

* The director’s order for retail and business compliance for facial coverings through the state of Ohio.

* The second amended director’s order on adult day support services and vocational habilitation services.

* The third amended director’s order on the opening of senior centers.

* The third amended director’s order on the opening of adult day services centers.

McCloud said the following orders remain in place:

* The order to require screening for admission to state operated psychiatric hospitals or to the Department of Youth Services facilities.

* The director’s order designating The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center a public health laboratory.

* The director’s order to facilities to notify residents, guardians and sponsor of positive or probable cases of COVID-19.

* The director’s order requiring reporting and notification regarding COVID-19 cases in kindergarten through twelfth grade.

“Ohioans have done a great job during the pandemic” and people in the state “are getting back to living the lives we want,” DeWine said. “However, it is important that we all still remember that there are a significant number of Ohioans who remain unvaccinated and are at-risk, including everyone under the age of 12. “It’s important that those not fully vaccinated continue to wear masks indoors and follow other preventative measures to keep themselves as healthy as possible.”

In other news, Highland County has passed 25 percent of residents having started the COVID-19 vaccination process, according to the ODH Vaccination Dashboard.

According to the dashboard, 28.26 percent of the population in Highland County has started its vaccinations, equaling 12,197 residents. The ODH considers started as “when an individual has received at least one valid dose of COVID-19 vaccine.”

Statewide, the average is 45.52 percent.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 375 people, or 3.37 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 726 people, or 14.71 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 906 people, or 18.79 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,311 people, or 24.88 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,203 people, or 38.04 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,537 people, or 50.44 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,525 people, or 58.90 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,371 people, or 64.25 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 982 people, or 65.38 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,261 people, or 64.90 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 25.02 percent of the population in Highland County has completed its vaccinations, equaling 10,801 people. The ODH considers completed when “an individual has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses and is considered fully immunized.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 207 people, or 1.86 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 570 people, or 11.55percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 761 people, or 15.79 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,122 people, or 21.29 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 1,964 people, or 33.91 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,415 people, or 46.44 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,371 people, or 52.95 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,281 people, or 60.03 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 920 people, or 61.25 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,190 people, or 61.25 percent, have completed their vaccines.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

This graphic shows the percentage of people in Highland County that have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/06/web1_HealthOrders.jpg This graphic shows the percentage of people in Highland County that have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Highland County tops 25 percent for completed vaccines