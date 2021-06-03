HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

June 1

INCIDENT

The police department responded to a location in the 500 block of South High Street to investigate a theft of catalytic converter. The converter was removed off of a business truck. The incident occurred sometime over the weekend. The incident remains under investigation.

June 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jacob Leonard, 21, of Hillsboro, was arrested for possession of drugs.

James Welch, 50, of Wilmington, was arrested for possession of drugs.

Jordan Burns, 27, of Hillsboro, was arrested for possession of drugs.

Justin Scott, 24, of Hillsboro, was arrested for assault.

Verda Adams, 20, of Greenfield, was arrested for assault.