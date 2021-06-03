HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:
May 31
INCIDENTS
A Wilmington resident advised they were assaulted at a residence in the 1800 block of Hess Road.
A disturbance was reported in the 3300 block of S.R. 134. Leilani Nii, 44, of Mt. Orab, was arrested for violating a protection order.
June 1
INCIDENT
A property owner in the 6800 block of Beechwood Road reported two males were trespassing. This incident remains under investigation.
June 2
INCIDENT
A resident in the 4300 block of U.S. Route 50 advised a male was refusing to leave the property. After an investigation, Donald Routt, 40, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal trespassing.