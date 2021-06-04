Annual cook-out with Merchants Bank

Merchants National Bank in Hillsboro had their annual cookout Friday as part of their customer appreciation days. Sunshine and mild temperatures greeted the partakers of grilled out hamburgers and hot dogs, with cake and punch inside the bank along with entry blanks for the many door prizes being offered.

