Rescue divers, dueling banjos, a stunt pilot

This week in 1883, the Hillsboro Daily Evening Gazette printed a list of deceased Civil War veterans from Fairfield Township that were honored on Decoration Day.

A reporter of Greenfield news teased: “You may look for another marriage in Greenfield soon; don’t ask who it is but just wait and see.”

The Daily Gazette could “always be had at Geo. W. Bowers’ News Depot on West Main Street, where all the popular papers and magazines of the country could also be found.”

Five words in their advertisement said it all: “Good cigars at Quinn Brothers.”

Light local rains were expected in the Ohio Valley and Tennessee, followed by warmer, fair weather in the coming weeks.

The recent rains the county experienced were making it necessary for some area farmers to replant their corn crop.

Whooping cough and measles were still raging in news from Union Chapel, along with the complaint that “the corn crop in this locality is not looking favorable.”

Haynie & Gutridge’s Palace Restaurant and Confectionery at No. 27 West Main Street advertised fine creams and ices as well as tobaccos and fine cigars.

This week in 1948, the Hillsboro News-Herald reported that George Boyle, a local rural mail carrier, was retiring from “delivering letters from far distant lands, ingrained with hopes, fears and joys that only a war can produce, to anxious relatives of American soldier boys away from home.”

Clem Honkamp, a famed stunt pilot, was signed to appear at the second annual Independence Day Air Fair sponsored by the Hillsboro Lions Club.

A spaghetti dinner was 25 cents at Schaefer’s Super Markets, lima beans were 63 cents, corned beef hash was 31 cents and flaked rockfish was a quarter.

Showing at the Colony Theatre was “Angels’ Alley,” described as a “two-fisted drama” starring Leo Gorcey and the Bowery Boys.

Sport shirts were $2.98 at Kaufman’s Department Store.

Firemen responded to a fire at the village dump on Friday when fire broke out amid the rubbish. A smoldering cigarette was thought to be the cause.

This week in 1957, the News-Herald reported on the official opening of Rocky Fork State Park.

A Highland County grand jury indicted five people, including three on charges of drunk driving.

The building fund for the Highlands Community Hospital topped $30,405.

General Electric was offering water heaters for as low as $94.50.

On the big screen at the Colony Theatre was “Men in War,” starring Robert Ryan and Aldo Ray.

It was Malt and Shake Day at the Hillsboro Dairy Queen, with 20 cents off on the frozen treats.

The swimming pool at the Snow Hill Country Club was set to open the following week.

Goodyear tires were on sale for as low as $11.95 at Ralph Henselman Tire Service on Cincinnati Pike in Hillsboro.

This week in 1973, the News-Herald reported two escaped prisoners had been brought back to the Adams County Jail after being apprehended by local authorities.

A longtime teacher from Belfast died after his health declined over the past several months.

If it was “Dueling Banjos” on the radio, it must mean “Deliverance” was at the movie theatre, and at the Colony, one of the big hits of the year before starred Burt Reynolds, Jon Voight and Ned Beatty.

Vandals struck a trencher on Berrysville Road, letting air out of the tires, taking knobs from the gearshift and throttle, removing the coil wire and crossing spark plug wires. Police said the dastardly diesel delinquents also stole four gallons of fuel.

A South High Street home in Leesburg was destroyed by fire of unknown origin.

Zesty Beverages in a variety of flavors, ice cold in the 12-ounce zip top can, were just a dime each at Albers Food Stores.

This week in 2004, The Times-Gazette reported rescue divers were searching Rocky Fork Lake for the body of a man who became separated from his boat and slipped beneath the water’s surface.

Good Shepherd Church in Greenfield broke ground for an expansion.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency was conducting fish testing at Rocky Fork Lake and the Hillsboro Wastewater Treatment Plant as part of a countywide tour.

Detty’s Market in Greenfield advertised Kingsford charcoal for $5.99, New York strip steak for $5.99 per pound and fresh lean ground chuck for $1.49 per pound.

