Beef quality assurance training, recertification

Beef producers who want to obtain or recertify their Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) certifications will have the opportunity for several in-person trainings in Highland County this summer.

The certifications that were completed three years ago will expire later this year, so be sure to mark your calendar for one of the upcoming BQA opportunities to retain BQA certification. BQA certifications can also be completed and obtained by visiting bqa.org and completing the online certification course.

United Producers Inc. will host a BQA training on Tuesday, June 8 at 3 p.m. RSVP to 937-393-3424 to reserve a seat.

The Union Stock Yards Company will be hosting BQA trainings on June 8 and June 15. Both of the programs will begin at 6 p.m. Space is limited to 100 participants per training. If you would like to attend, RSVP to Union Stock Yards at 937-393-1958.

Another opportunity for BQA will be held in conjunction with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce’s Ag is Everyone’s Business event on July 16, 2021. The cost to attend is $5 and will include a breakfast sandwich as well as additional agriculture-based programming relevant to Highland County agricultural producers and youth livestock exhibitors. More details on the Ag is Everyone’s Business event will be announced soon. Tickets will be available from the Highland County Chamber of Commerce at 937-393-1111.

For more information on BQA or questions about other Extension programs, contact the Ohio State University Extension office in Highland County at 937-393-1918.

Brooke Beam, Ph.D., is an agriculture and natural resources/community development educator, College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, OSU Extension Highland County.